Cycle lane on track for old rail line in Limerick

CITY West councillors are set to pump €100,000 into a feasibility study which could see a cycle track on the old Mungretrail line.

The old haulage line has been out of use since 2009.

But now councillors are set to donate a large part of their General Municipal Allocation funding, which is a part of the budget used for discretionary projects, in the hope a new greenway can be developed, along the same lines as the Great Southern Trail in West Limerick.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said: “​I've been advocating for this for a good number of years. There are other disused railway lines owned by Irish Rail. which haven't been used for many many years criss-crossing the city.”

If Irish Cement were to agree the transfer, Cllr Leddin said he could envisage a special covering being put over the railway line to allow cycling traffic.

This would then leave the option open for it to re-open to rail transport, if the need ever arose.

“We would be effectively turning it into a green route. I've been saying all along we'd not want to take up the physical railway tracks,” he said.

Cllr Leddin says many cities across the world are changing their street layouts in response to this new normal.

“In the middle of a crisis, let’s turn this into an opportunity. We have a railway line here which is disused, which would link you right into the heart of the city,” he told the Limerick Leader.

If anything were to happen, Irish Cement would have to agree to donate the old rail line back.

The firm is in the midst of a long drawn-out battle to switch away from fossil fuels in Mungret, with the plans bringing huge concerns.

But Cllr Leddin feels the two issues are separate.

“​If I was the head of PR in Irish Cement, notwithstanding the angst and anger in relation to their plans, here is a very opportune project which would bring substantial benefits to the wider city. It serves no further purpose from a company point of view,” he added.