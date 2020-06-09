Limerick Gardai remind scramblers owners of their responsibilities

IN response to complaints of youths using scramblers and quad bikes, gardai are reminding owners of their responsibilities.

“Well, in general scrambler bikes and quads are designed for rough terrain and for use on private property. If they are in use on public roads or public property they must be registered, taxed, insured and the user must have a licence,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

A number of scrambler bikes have been seized in Limerick in recent weeks.