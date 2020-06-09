Limerick man sentenced as “active participant” in the sale and supply of drugs

A SERIAL offender who admitted having significant quantities of drugs on three separate occasions has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.

Dermot Calvert, 49, who has an address at Mossgrove Avenue, Caherdavin, was before Limerick Circuit Court in relation to seizures which were made on dates in August 2015, February 2018 and September 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Damien Kennedy said quantities of cocaine and thousands of Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets were seized when gardai searched the defendant’s family home at Fairview Crescent and his partner’s home in Caherdavin.

He told Limerick Circuit Court the total street value of the drugs seized was around €15,000.

On each occasion, Mr Calvert made full admissions and took full responsibility for the drugs.

He told gardai he was ‘holding’ drugs seized in Garryowen to clear a debt while the drugs in Caherdavin were for use with friends at house parties.

Seeking leniency, Barrister Brian McInerney asked the court to note his client was not present during one of the searches and that the drugs were found inside the underwear of another woman during one of the searches in Caherdavin

“His admissions were of enormous benefit,” he said adding his client has no great wealth and does not have a “bolthole in Dubai”.

Mr McInerney said the defendant is “not the jaw of the drugs world” and asked the court to note the relatively low value of the drugs seized.

While accepting some of the submissions, Judge O’Donnell commented Mr Calvert was an “active participant” in the sale and supply of drugs.

He imposed sentences totalling 18 months’ imprisonment.