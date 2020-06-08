Major roadworks begin on Limerick's Roxborough Road

A major roadworks project on Roxborough Road Limerick (Between Careys Road and Sexton Street) has begun this morning, June 8.



The works, adjacent to Limerick Prison, will operate from Monday June 8 2020 until Saturday June 13 2020 from 9am - 6pm.

Limerick City and County Council advise motorists and road users that 'traffic control' will operate and traffic delays are expected at this location. These works are deemed necessary to enable construction works of Limerick Prison. Emergency service vehicle access will be available at all times.