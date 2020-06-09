Roundabout repairs set to impact Limerick drivers on M7 and M8 motorways for months

Travel on and access to the Dublin Cork Limerick M7 and M8 motorways through Laois will be effected through the summer and autumn to allow for the repair of roundabouts.

Laois County Council council is proposing to implement slip lane (merge and diverge ramps) and roundabout closures on the M7 motorway at Junction 18 (Portlaoise), Junction 21 (Borris in Ossory) and the M8 Motorway at Junction 3 (Rathdowney), from June 24 to October 30, 2020.

The council says the restrictions will be imposed to facilitate roundabout repair works.

It advises that a traffic management plan will be in operation.

The local authority also adds that the works at the roundabout will involve slip lane motorway closures, with traffic directed along the diversion routes.

It says local traffic will be facilitated under a stop/go system at each roundabout.

The works locations are as follows:

Junction 18, M7, eastbound roundabout.

Junction 21, M7, eastbound and westbound roundabouts.

Junction 3, M8, northbound and southbound roundabouts.

