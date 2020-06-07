Woman rescued from River Shannon in Limerick
Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service attended the scene
A WOMAN was resched from the River Shannon in Limerick city centre in the early hours of this morning.
Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service attended the scene at Harvey’s Quay at seven minutes past midnight. They returned at 12:54am.
The ambulance services and gardai were also in attendance.
The coastguard was initially called out, but then they were stood down.
