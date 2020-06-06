NCT centre in Limerick set to re-open

THE NCT centre at Limerick’s Ballysimon Road is set to re-open in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions this Monday.

As well as this, the Road Safety Authority has confirmed the National Driver Licensing Service at the Parkway Shopping Centre will also be back open from Monday.

The re-opening of these services is being done in line with the National Return to Work Safely Protocol agreed by employer and worker representatives.

It follows the resumption of the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing Service in phase one from 18 May.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “While I am pleased to announce the gradual resumption of these services, people do need to understand that things will be different. This is to ensure we continue to protect the health and wellbeing of both staff and the public. This must remain the overriding priority. Therefore, the delivery of these services will be subject to measures designed to mitigate against the spread of Covid19.”

Before attending any site, customers must make an appointment – no walk in appointments will be facilitated.

All services must be paid for with credit and debit cards. No cash will be taken.

And social distancing should always be maintained.

Those wishing to take a driving test will need to wait a while longer, however, with Mr Ross saying he is looking at all options to get these started again as soon as possible.

However, he acknowledged that because of the fact an examiner and driver would be in close proximity for up to an hour, this will present challenges.

“Finally, I would urge anyone availing of these services to follow the procedures that have been put in place. They are there to protect you and staff. I would also ask people to please be patient and bear with staff as they endeavour to deliver public services in very changed circumstances. With understanding on all sides, we can make the reopening of these services a success”, Mr Ross concluded.