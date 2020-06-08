Businesses across Limerick set to re-open amid easing

BUSINESSES across the city will re-open this morning after the second phase of easing Covid-19 lockdown measures swung into action.

All retail stores which have their own entrances can begin trading again, many opening their doors for the first time in almost three months. These will be followed by shopping centres in seven days, while pubs can open by the end of the month, so long as they serve food an provide a table service.

It comes as the government seeks to speed up the easing of lockdown measures, due to the containment of coronavirus. ​

Strict guidelines and measures remain in place, with retailers asked to use "staggered hours" to avoid public transport being overcrowded at peak times. Shops will not be allowed to open before 10.30am. They will also be asked to allow for allocated shopping times for vulnerable and older people.

Family firms were last night gearing up for re-opening.

Michael Gleeson, who owns Gleeson’s Shoes in William Street, said: “We have been on tenterhooks making sure we get this right. We're looking to make our shop as safe and comfortable to do their shopping. We are particularly interested in our children's shop which we need to be very careful, and keep our distances right.”

Dearbhla Gleeson revealed they already have appointments for parents and children who need their feet measuring.

“We cannot wait. We've opened a big wall area so you can walk from one area to another - It gives us much more space to work in,” she explained.

Across the road, Richard Carew of Carew’s leather shop, said they have had customers contact them wanting to know when they are back.

“People have been onto us all the time. We get a lot of business from around the country. Local people have been wondering when we've been opening. So we have a loyal base. Luckily enough we are family owned, so we just knuckled down and got on with it. We are here for 135 years. And I wouldn't like to be put out of business by an external event,” he said.

It’s the second phase of re-openings – the first, on Monday, May 18, saw garden centres, hardware stores, opticians and car showrooms trading again, while many food shops had a take-away menu.