Warning of strong winds across Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a warning of strong winds in Limerick and across the country.

The national weather forecaster says this Friday night will be “unseasonably windy” with the effects lasting into Saturday.

“Given the time of year, there is the potential for some low level impact from winds,” they say.

Issued at lunchtime today, the warning remains in place until 2pm tomorrow, Saturday afternoon.

Weather advisory for Ireland pic.twitter.com/HYLUfeXH3n — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 5, 2020

Although it will be windy, it will be largely dry tonight with isolated showers.

Patchy outbreaks of light rain will spreading from the north tomorrow morning. The rain will give way to showers as the afternoon wears on and some bright or short sunny spells will develop.

It will be cool with highs of just 12 to 15 Celsius and mildest near the south coast. Fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds will moderate during the late afternoon.