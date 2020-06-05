A BLACK Lives Matter protest which was due to take place in Limerick has been cancelled – with a rally taking place online instead.

The demonstration came in response to the death of George Floyd in the US last week, which has led to widespread protests across the United States.

The event was supposed to take place at Arthur’s Quay Park from 2pm, but last night, organisers moved to cancel the protest.

In a statement posted to the event’s Facebook page, the organisers wrote that although they had stringent safety measures in place to ensure social distancing, their anti-racism message was being lost.

They pointed out they had made plans to buy masks, gloves and hand sanitiser and would mark out two metre distances for people, alongside stewards to ensure social distancing. Some 780 people had indicated they would attend by this Friday morning.

“But increasingly it was clear that the message that all of us have wanted to get across - Black Lives Matter - was being lost,” they said, “We are extremely sorry to announce that the physical protest we had planned for this weekend will be cancelled and changed to an online protest.”

However, they said they feel they would have been able to protest safely, and urged that the right to demonstrate “cannot be suspended indefinitely.”

“The fact that big retail shops have been allowed to open on Monday next week, two days after our protest was scheduled, shows that efforts to stop anti-racist demonstrations going ahead were politically motivated and not just a question of public safety,” they said, “Our top priority upon making this event was ensuring that the voices of those in black communities would have their voices heard and it is because of this that we have decided to switch it to a digital event in which all speakers will have their opportunity to speak their truth and shed light on this very dark situation. We recognise how passionate so many people are about this issue and people may possibly still go out to protest, if you choose to do this, please remember safety.”

The details of the virtual protest will be posted online shortly – keep an eye on the Facebook events page for more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/625533228048529