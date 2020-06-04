Happy Meal! McDonald’s drive-thrus reopen in Limerick today

THREE McDonald’s drive thru restaurants have reopened in Limerick this Thursday morning with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

This follows a successful pilot in May.

The drive-thru restaurants in the Crescent Shopping Centre, Jetland Shopping Centre and Castletroy Shopping Centre had been closed since March due to the Covid-pandemic.

They have now reopened with restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing. The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

“McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close drive-thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk,” said a spokesperson.

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

-Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

-Perspex screens at drive-thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

-All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

-Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers.

-Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu* and operating reduced hours.

-Encouraging capped spend for drive-thru and McDelivery at €30 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.

The drive-thru restaurants in Limerick are among 23 McDonald’s restaurants reopening today.