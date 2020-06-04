Limerick woman’s bank account targeted in 'delivery charge' scam

Gardai are investigating the withdrawal of a significant amount of money from the bank account of a woman who was expecting an online delivery.

The lady, whose aged in her 30s and who lives in the Newcastle West area, received a text – purporting to be from a delivery company – stating that as she had not been home to receive her parcel, she had to pay €2.20 extra to organise another day for the delivery.

“Details were attached as to how to pay the extra charge and the lady paid the €2.20. The following morning her bank, located in Newcastle West contacted her stating that a large amount of money had been taken from her account,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“If you are sharing your bank details online you must ensure that the site is a legitimate site. In this case the lady assumed the site was real because they had her details and information regarding a delivery she was expecting,” she added.

Gardai are warning that criminals have access to very advanced technology so people who shop online are urged to take their time and to double check everything before sharing their bank details online.