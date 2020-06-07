‘When grandad tested positive, the medics were real heroes’ - Josh Creagh

THE similarities between the life of the main character in the famous novel Goodnight Mister Tom and the current arrangements for children during the Covid-19 lockdown have been brought to life through the words of an 11-year-old County Limerick boy.

Josh Creagh who is a fifth class student of Scoil Mocheallog in Kilmallock penned a 1,000-word essay as part of a school project.

John English, Josh’s teacher, gave his class the task of reading the novel after the Easter break. They were then asked to pen an essay entitled History Repeating, based on their observations of the book and the current climate with the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I do the story every year with my class but it’s very suitable this year with everything that is going on,” Mr English explained.

“We were due to start reading it after the Easter break, that was my plan. I always do it up to the summer so we would be reading it at this time of the year anyway but this year it’s a very fitting story to be covering with the Covid-19 restrictions,” Mr English added.

Part of my homework is to read the novel Goodnight Mister Tom Josh added.

In the story we read about the children being home schooled. Some reasons for this included people not having enough money to send their children to school, they were only accepting people who were born in Little Weirwold, and they couldn’t afford to pay for their books.

Unfortunately, I have not been able to see my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or friends since this all began.

I understand the reasons why it has to be like this but it is still very hard and I miss them all very much.

Some of the children we read about in the book, Zach and Willie, were separated from their loved ones also. The reason for this was London was being heavily attacked by the Germans. The children were taken from their homes and moved to Little Weirwold. Both boys were very sad as they feared that they would never see their parents but for Zach it became a reality as he was killed in a bombing attack on his journey home.

In Ireland and many other countries there are lockdown restrictions. Beaches, parks, cinemas, playgrounds and many other public areas have been shut down. People cannot go out much only for necessities such as food shops and going to chemists. We are not allowed to travel more than 5km for exercise, no social gatherings, no weddings, and no people allowed to go to other people’s homes and all times when we are out we have to keep our social distance of twometres.

In the book we learned about the lockdown restrictions during World War II.

People were not able to leave their homes except when going to shops or to school which is similar to what is happening today. During the war, the roads were patrolled by guards and wardens to stop people from travelling and likewise today the gardaí are on the roads and stopping people to ask them the reason for the journey and where they are going as they are only allowing essential travel.

Every few weeks our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the nation to tell the people of Ireland the current state of the country and any changes that he and the government plan to make to keep us all safe and eventually lift some more of the restrictions and get things back to normal.

During World War II, the prime minister also addressed the people. He advised them to stay at home and to stay safe and this is also told to us in announcements made over and over again. Just like during the war the best thing any of us can do is to stay at home.

A lot of people, now, when they do have to go outside wear face masks to keep themselves safe from catching Covid-19 because we are told it is airborne and highly contagious.

In the story Goodnight Mister Tom we learned that everybody in Britain was given a gas mask to protect themselves from gas bombs that could have been dropped during air raids.

It is unclear yet whether or not all the people of Ireland will need to wear face masks when restrictions are being lifted over the next couple of months.

Covid-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airwaves . It is very easily spread. Symptoms of it include a fever, a cough and a shortness of breath. Coughing and sneezing can cause the spread of the virus.

When I was reading the book I found out that a lot of people died from Tuberculosis (TB) during World War II.

Tuberculosis is a serious disease that mainly affects the lungs. It is spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air when people cough or sneeze. Both TB and Covid-19 can cause people to die.

Now that we have no school or nowhere to go we have much more time at home with our families. We have done so many things that we probably wouldn’t have had time to do.

We did experiments, had lots of barbecues, had water fights and camped outside. So, in a way, it has kind of been fun.

In the book we read about how Tom’s relationship with Willie changed during lockdown.

At the start Tom was cross but with the more time they spent together and things that they did like going for walks, drawing pictures together and playing ball together they grew closer.

Just like in these times it’s the simple things that make everyone happy.

A lot of people are living with fear and anxiety, they are worried about the virus because anyone can get it and so many people have died from it already and nobody knows when it will be over.

We hope that a vaccine can be found and maybe then our lives can get back to some kind of normality.

This is similar to what happened in the book although they were not waiting for a vaccine they were waiting for the war to be over so they could safely reunite with their loved ones.

A few of my friends and I enjoy the Marvel series and our idea of superheroes includes: Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk because of their powers and how they risk their lives to save others.

When my grandad got sick and tested positive for the virus, the doctors and nurses were the real heroes and made him better.

Many people go out to work every day so that we can have what we need. These include: shop assistants, truck drivers, pharmacists, guards, nurses, doctors, cleaners and many more.

In the book, it was the everyday people who started to take up new jobs to keep others safe. Mister Tom became a firefighter, Mr Haritige became a soldier and Mrs Thatcher became a nurse.

Even though things are very different and people had never imagined that this is how things would be, it has actually happened before so history is repeating itself.

Willie was a young boy aged nine in 1939 and I am 11 in the year 2020, 81 years apart and our lives aren’t very different.

World War II ended and people got on with their lives and hopefully the same can be said about Covid-19.