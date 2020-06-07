Arrests made following Croom assault

TWO arrests have been made after a young man - who refused to buy alcohol for a minor - was viciously assaulted in Croom.

The incident, which occurred at around 5pm on Saturday in Croom, has shocked the local community and a garda investigation was launched.

The victim, aged 21, was set upon in the park, punched and repeatedly kicked in the head by a group of teenagers. His brother, aged 19, spotted what was happening and ran over to try and help him. He was met with a punch from another male.

The 21-year-old was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for facial injuries. The reason for the attack was because he refused to buy one of the underage perpetrators alcohol earlier in the day.

Gardai moved quickly and arrested two male juveniles, aged 16 and 17 years, on Sunday in relation to the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Both were detained at Henry Street Garda Station and later released. A file will be prepared under the juvenile diversion programme.”

Deputy Niall Collins, who had contacted Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche on Sunday, praised gardai for their quick actions.

“I was contacted by the family of the young man. He was doing his civic duty in not buying an underage person alcohol. He then finds himself in hospital after an horrific attack. This is disgraceful.

“There needs to be more gardai on duty in Croom so people obeying the law can go about their business without fear of reprisals and cowardly attacks,” said Deputy Collins.

Fellow TD, Deputy Richard O’Donoghue said the “thugs need to be dealt with severely”.

“There has to be consequences. Parks and playgrounds need to have CCTV to stop gangs of youths terrorising innocent people as they go about their business.

“The town park in Croom has been a huge success both for Croom and visitors. During the Covid pandemic it is the ideal location for people restricted from travelling,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

The Independent candidate said there needs to be a “full-time garda station in Croom and not just staff being drafted in intermittently”.