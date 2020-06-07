Limerick man speaks candidly about how GROW brought him from the verge of taking his own life

A COUNTY Limerick man who contemplated taking his own life due to the stress he was under has credited GROW Mental Health Recovery with enabling him to get his life back on track.

The man, who will be referred to as James in this article to protect his identity, underwent a serious operation in 1999 which signalled the start of a downward spiral.

He was off work for over five months and later that year when he returned he found that his duties now included a responsibility that was totally new to him.

“The guy who had previously done this had left while I was on sick leave. From the beginning I struggled and I did not feel competent or confident and no matter how I tried I simply could not make sense of it or produce coherent, rational documents,” James explained.

He was beginning to feel “stupid, lost, tired and confused”.

“In the past, when I had a difficulty with any aspect of my job I simply spent more time and effort working on it and usually came up with a solution. Not so with this new situation I found myself in, no matter what I did the figures never quite tallied.”

James feels it’s important to say that he had not been feeling well, mentally, following his operation. “So it was not just one aspect of my life that felt like it was going out of control. The combination of things became extremely distressing.”

After some time his doctor prescribed medication.

“I sometimes mentioned the difficulties to my wife but I did not go into detail as I did not want anyone else dragged into, what for me, was becoming an impossible state of affairs.”

As the year 2000 dragged on James’ mental state began to affect all aspects of his life. He moved away from friends, found reasons for not going out to meet other people, drank more than usual, stopped reading and cycling, and absolutely hated going to work.

“I was not sleeping properly and I was constantly anxious. There were complaints about my performance in the office and this further exacerbated the way I was feeling and thinking.”

By 2001 nothing had improved and James decided that it could not continue much longer “so I began planning suicide and where it was going to be done”.

On the night in question, as James sat in the car, ready to take his own life a thought came to his mind, something he hadn’t thought about before - “What if something goes wrong and I am not killed but am so badly damaged that I probably won’t even know that I am alive, with people looking after me? What absolute misery that would be for those around me and I would not even be aware of what was going on.”

The next day he knew he had to do something and so, that evening, he found himself at his first GROW Mental Health Recovery meeting.

“I saw an advertisement on the Limerick Leader. I remember phoning GROW's Limerick office one day and the lady who answered said ‘you can expect that there will be anywhere between five and 12 people at a meeting, we keep it to two hours, you don’t have to speak for the first three weeks if you don’t want to and just listen’.

“It all sounded, I won’t say easy, but it sounded comfortable. I went in then that night. I felt relieved knowing that here is something that, from the sounds of it, is going to help.

“It was a great sense of relief for me to find that there were people there who already knew something of how I felt. They understood anxiety, failure and emptiness. I could talk about how I felt about life and I had to begin to discuss and devise a plan for what it was I could do. Things such as talking with my boss, asking others for help, new career; all possible solutions. I left that night somehow knowing that things would change.”

During the following months in GROW, James was given a task to complete each week.

Following many discussions with his manager James was given the support of a colleague from the information technology department who, over two months, taught him how to process the information he required in order to produce confident reports. “Sometime after that I applied to fill a new position in a different section of the company. I was successful with this and I left the old department behind with a huge sense of relief. I continued to take medication as I somehow felt that I had not fully gotten past my earlier experiences and there were still regular, unpleasant and unwanted thoughts that would not go away or leave me in peace. “

In February 2006 a little dog, Vinnie, arrived at James’ house to stay. “As we moved through the summer I noticed that each month, when I went to the chemist for my medication I was needing less and less of it. Finally, in August of that year, six months after Vinnie arrived, I remember no longer having to use any of the prescribed drugs. I don’t yet fully understand the nature of how he helped me become better and to achieve reasonable peace of mind, but I do know that someday I will find out. During this period (2006 to 2011) I was able to go away on holidays and did not need or want to take medicine with me, I had become easy-going again. I never took any one of those days for granted; ever!"

In 2011 his wife suddenly became quite seriously ill. "I attended GROW on a more regular basis. Again, when there were times that I was faced with problems or worries concerning my spouse it was back to talking them out at meetings and coming up with practical, forward-looking direction and guidance. “There is one section in our book that I usually find helpful. It’s short but to the point: Crisis Management. 1. Be Definite: What exactly am I troubled about? 2. Be Rational: Is it certain, probable or only possible that this (troubling thought) will materialise? 3. Be Wise: How important is it? 4. Be Practical: What am I going to do about it?"

It is 19 years since James first went to GROW and he still attends regularly. "Thankfully, these days my problems are relatively easy, manageable ones. One thing I can say is that after every session I have always left feeling that little bit better, and many times to a greater degree, than when I went in."

“I must give a word of thanks to Mr JP McManus for providing us all with our new Limerick premises four years ago.”

GROW Mental Health Recovery hosts free weekly support meetings to offer members a practical path out of mental and emotional issues by empowering them to construct their own recovery.

Members help each other on the road to recovery by providing mutual help, understanding and encouragement to those who are struggling with any aspect of mental health from depression to stress, anxiety, loneliness or isolation and to those experiencing financial and physical difficulties.

For more information visit www.grow.ie or call 1890 474 474.