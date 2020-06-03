Major Limerick tourist attraction will only open for six weeks this year

LIMERICK’s flagship tourist attraction will only open for six weeks this year due to the reduction in tourist numbers over Covid-19.

King John’s Castle, which has been closed since the onset of lockdown measures in March will re-open from July 20.

However, Shannon Heritage has confirmed it will close for the winter after August 31. The same measures will apply at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.

All other local Shannon Heritage sites including the Adare Heritage Centre, Craggaunowen and Knappogue will remain closed until the end of 2020.

A spokesperson for the group said: “As there may not be any international visitors, these sites will be open to service a limited domestic market and both sites will temporarily close at the end of the summer season on the August 31”.

The firm added: “Strict measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of our customers and staff, but with 26 acres at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park to explore, and a vast courtyard at King John’s Castle, there will be plenty of opportunity for social distancing.”

Siptu, which represents staff at both Bunratty and King John’s Castle said its decision is “greatly concerning”, and they will be meeting with management to discuss this more.

“The decision to mothball three sites will have a huge economic impact locally. The sites concerned contribute an estimated €20 million annually in spin-off revenue, benefiting a range of local businesses. Given the difficulties the tourism sector will encounter on its road to recovery, failure to fully open these sites will undermine efforts to revive the sector,” said union representative Rachel Keane.

Senator Paul Gavan, a former Siptu representative, says his Sinn Fein party will lay down notices of motion at the next council meetings in Limerick and Clare in order to campaign against the short-term opening.

“Shannon Heritage and more importantly the Shannon Group which runs Shannon Heritage needs to take the wider consideration of Mid-West tourism into account. It may save a few bob only opening for six weeks but there's much more at stake here in terms of the regional tourism operation,” he said.

Instead of only opening for six weeks, he feels King John’s Castle could open later into the evenings.

“Someone spoke with me last week and asked why King John's Castle did not open at night. Why is it only open occasionally for special events? Why can't we make Nicholas Street a street where we have stalls and vendors and a healthy happy evening offering? The fact they intend to shut it down at the end of August, it's not good enough,” he told the Limerick Leader, “If they need more support, they should be looking to the government, they should be talking to he councils.”