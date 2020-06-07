More resources needed to combat dumping in Limerick– TD

A COUCH left in Glenstal Woods, a sink discarded in Kilfinane, the list goes on and on – beauty spots across the county are being blighted by dumping.

Deputy Niall Collins is calling on Limerick City and County Council to put more resources into combatting the “scourge of illegal dumping across county and city”.

He made the call after yet another example of illegal dumping was discovered at a picturesque location at Kilfinane. This included the aforementioned sink and lots more rubbish.

“What we saw in Kilfinane is utterly disgraceful and shame on those who did this, but the council need to be more responsive here. The opening times for the three bring centres at Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Mungret need to be expanded with longer opening hours across seven days a week, particularly, during the spring and summer months and during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The charges also levied at the gate of these centres need to be reviewed downwards,” said Deputy Collins.

The Fianna Fail TD also wants to see the council “improve its response time to reports and call-outs to incidents of illegal dumping and carrying out the necessary clean-up.

“With the annual Team Limerick Clean Up cancelled this year our beautiful countryside hasn’t had the benefit of this great annual community clean-up effort so every measure must be put in place to keep our environment as clean as possible,” said Deputy Collins, who asks everybody to please report any incidents of illegal dumping they witness to the council on 061 556000.

Regarding the incident in Kilfinane, party colleague Cllr Mike Donegan thanked Coillte and the council for their assistance following his representations to the environment section.

“We are all frustrated by the ever-increasing levels of dumping and littering across the county.

“Some people take it for granted that the council, local tidy town groups and in this case, Coilte, will clean up after them,” said Cllr Donegan.