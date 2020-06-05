IRA volunteer with Limerick links remembered

AN IRA volunteer with strong links to the county has been remembered on the centenary of his death. Local writer and former councillor Séighin Ó Ceallaigh has edited a book, put together by the West Limerick Republican Committee on Liam Scully.

Although born in Glencar in Co Kerry, Mr Scully – who died on May 28, 1920 – played a significant part in the civil war operations in Limerick.

Picking up the story, Mr Ó Ceallaigh said: “He was transferred from North Kerry to West Limerick, and then subsequently to East Limerick, where he was involved in the shooting of two RIC Officers in Rathkeale, the successful attack on Ballylanders RIC Barracks, and the final action of his life, the attack on Kilmallock RIC Barracks, where he was shot in the neck and died shortly after.”

The book is called From Glencar to Glantine: The Liam Scully Story, as he was born in Glencar, and buried in Templeglantine, having been brought out of Kilmallock by IRA volunteers from West Limerick.

Due to the pandemic, a formal book launch was not possible. But books are available by contacting Mr Ó Ceallaigh at 085-7114203. It’s hoped a commemoration will take place next year.