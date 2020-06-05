Charity’s outreach service returns to Limerick

AFTER an eight week absence, a local homeless charity’s outreach service has returned to the streets of Limerick. Without fail for the last decade, Novas has provided food and support to those who are sleeping rough in Limerick city.

However, that ground to a halt with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This week though, volunteers were back on the city’s streets providing a service – with social distancing the order of the day. Dr Una Burns, policy director with the O’Connell Street charity, said volunteers are being kept apart, while tape is in place around the van to ensure no-one gets too close. PPE masks, aprons and table wipes are in plentiful supply too. For safety reasons, hot food is not currently being provided.

But Dr Burns hopes this too will return soon.

She said: “It’s very important we are back. We have been doing this for 10 years and we’ve never been closed so we were left in an unprecedented situation. People rely on us on a weekly basis. We’ve done a lot of work trying to help as many people we can during closure. But sometimes the most hard to reach people are those you don’t know about.”

The Novas outreach service was suspended just before St Patrick’s Day last when cases of Covid-19 were on an upward curve.

However, the charity still provided support to homeless people across Limerick, with hot meals and grocery deliveries to service users, many of who were staying in hotels across the city.

A voluntary organisation and approved housing body, Novas works with families and single adults who are considered disadvantaged or socially excluded.

In 2002, it established its first service in Ireland – a temporary supported, low-threshold accommodation service in Limerick.

Since then, it’s grown significantly with more than 20 services in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Cork and Kerry.

Its head office is at 87 O’Connell Street in the heart of Limerick city centre.