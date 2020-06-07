Limerick student fined following late night melee

A STUDENT has been fined for his role in a violent melee during which two young men sustained serious injuries.

Dillon Hargreaves, 24, of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin had previously admitted assaulting the two men at Michael Street, Limerick in the early hours of September 8, 2014.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Barry O’Grady said the incident occurred at around 2am – a short time after an altercation had taken place inside Crush 87 nightclub.

A number of people were ‘ejected’ from the premises following the altercation, which involved Mr Hargreaves and several other young men.

Garda O’Grady said after leaving the club, a group of friends were hailing a taxi when they were attacked by the defendant and another man – named in court as Mr X.

He told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that Mr Hargreaves punched two members of the group across the face and head.

One of the men sustained a cut lip and chipped teeth while the other sustained a “deviated nose” and some cuts and bruising.

Two other members of the group sustained ‘significant injuries’ after were attacked by Mr X who used a glass bottle. “Mr X is responsible for those injuries but he is not amenable to prosecution,” said Mr O’Sullivan

Colman Coady SC said his client had been struck inside the nightclub and that he “mistakenly retaliated” which resulted in him being ejected.

When subsequently questioned about the assault, he told gardai he was “still a bit hot headed” and had thrown a punch.

“He was very forthcoming,” said Mr Coady who added his client has not come to the attention of gardai since.

A hand-written letter of apology from Mr Hargreaves was submitted to the court along with a number of testimonials.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said such incidents are “all too prevalent” but he noted the defendant’s cooperation and remorse and his guilty plea.

He also noted the delay in concluding the matter but said he had to mark the courts concern – given the gratuitous nature of the assault.

A €500 fine was imposed in relation to each charge.