Careless driving charge is dismissed in Limerick court

THE absence of a red ‘filter’ light at one of the most dangerous junctions in Limerick was a significant factor in a multi-vehicle collision, a court has heard, writes David Hurley.

A careless driving charge brought against a van driver following the collision was dismissed after gardai agreed the layout and traffic lights at the junction are “not clear”.

The defendant, who has an address in County Galway, was prosecuted in relation to an incident at the junction of the N24 and the M7 motorway on January 2, 2019 at Ballsimon on the outskirts of the city.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the van, which was travelling from Boher in the direction of the city, was turning right to access the motorway slip road when the impact occurred.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the second vehicle, which had two occupants, was travelling outbound when the van crossed straight in front of it.

While both vehicles were damaged, there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision which happened shortly before 8pm.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client was not familiar with the layout of the junction and that he believed he had a green light and was entitled to turn right.

He said he had correctly entered the filter lane (for turning right) and that “there was a green light in front of him” when he pulled out.

“If you believe you have a green light, you expect the other traffic to stop,” said Mr Herbert.

Judge O’Leary was told that while there is a green light (arrow) to indicate when traffic in the filter lane can turn, there is no red light “telling you to sit and wait”.

Mr Herbert said there are several sets of traffic lights at the junction and that their was nothing to tell his client he was not entitled to carry out the manoeuvre. Insp Brennan accepted the layout of the junction is confusing and that depending on the time of day there can be “traffic coming at you from every direction”.

In the circumstances, Judge O’Leary dismissed the charge.