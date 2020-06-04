Prolific thief and addict jailed for stealing blades in Limerick

A PROLIFIC thief who stole a substantial quantity of razor blades from pharmacies across Limerick has been jailed for 18 months

Noel Franklin, 32, of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to a number of theft charges relating to offences which occurred between May 2 and September 7, 2019.

He also admitted stealing a bike and power tools from a garden shed during a burglary in Caherdavin in the early hours of September 16, last.

Garda Chris Brennan told Limerick Circuit Court Mr Franklin, who has more than 170 previous convictions, had entered each of the pharmacies and “brazenly” taken the razor blades which had a retail value of more than €400.

He said the defendant made admissions after he was arrested and questioned following the burglary. The tools were recovered in a hedge near the house while the pedal bike was recovered at the address where Mr Franklin was living.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told he was identified as a suspect in relation to the thefts from CCTV.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said Mr Franklin is a “prolific thief and serial offender” who steals to fund his drug habit.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client was exposed to drugs and extreme violence at young age and that his sole motivation for his offending is his “appalling addiction”.

He said Mr Franklin is a “non-confrontational” individual and has managed to stay off drugs for lengthy periods in the past. “He is capable of making an effort but needs help.

Judge O’Donnell said society and pharmacies are entitled to be protected from offenders such as Mr Franklin.

He imposed sentences totalling two and-a-half years’ imprisonment, suspending the final 12 months.