Prison for young Limerick man for spate of burglaries

A SERIAL offender who broke into a number of ‘student homes’ in broad daylight has been jailed for three years.

Evan Hughes, 23, who has an address at Glendale Lawn, Old Singland Road, had pleaded guilty to six separate burglary charges relating to offences which occurred on dates during late 2018 and early 2019.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the houses, several of which were not locked, were ‘easy targets’ and that it was an aggravating factor that Mr Hughes was on bail when he committed some of the offences.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Enda Clifford said the defendant entered two homes at Carysfort Avenue, Castletroy, during the early evening on April 29, 2018.

Both houses were unlocked and unoccupied and Mr Hughes, he said, was able to walk into each of the properties and steal property including a drone, a mobile phone and a tablet computer.

The stolen property was recovered when he was arrested a short time later although Mr Hughes denied the allegations.

“He put forward a transparently false explanation,” said John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, who submitted there was a coercive case – particularly given the recovery of footage from a dash cam which, coincidently, was activated when a car was struck by students who were playing hurling.

While on bail in relation to the two burglaries, Mr Hughes committed a further four offences in the same general area on February 1 and February 2, 2019.

Garda Clifford said each of the houses were occupied and that he was confronted in each of the properties before leaving.

At two of the houses, he entered the bedroom of young women while in another house he was confronted in the kitchen area.

Following his arrest, identification parades were arranged by gardai, and it subsequently emerged that one of the students had identified Mr Hughes after reading an article about him on the Limerick Leader website.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client, who has more than 50 previous convictions, has a serious addiction to cannabis and that this is the root of his offending.

He submitted Mr Hughes is “not yet a hardened criminal” and that he has been making efforts in prison to address his addiction problems.

Judge O’Donnell said burglary is a serious offence and he noted there has been “considerable comment” by the Court of Appeal in recent years in relation to serial offenders.

He said Mr Hughes’ previous record is an aggravating factor but he noted his admissions and gulty plea and his effort to rehabilitate himself.

He imposed consecutive sentences totalling six years’ imprisonment, suspending the final three years.