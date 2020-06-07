Maximum prison sentence for Limerick man over abuse of sister-in-law

A LIMERICK man who was convicted of indecently assaulting his sister-in-law when she was a child has been jailed for two years.

However, Joe Banks who was found guilty of eight charges, last October, continues to maintain his innocence and does not accept the verdict of the jury.

Throughout a three-day trial, the now 67-year-old, who has an address at Corcamore, Clarina denied the charges which related to offences which occurred on various dates between February 1971 and February 1977.

He was found not guilty of a ninth charge on the direction of the trial judge.

During the trial, the jury was told the complainant – Brenda Ryan – was aged eight when the abuse first started.

Evidence was heard that several of the offences occurred at her childhood home while others happened at different locations in Limerick city including at Corbally Baths.

The allegations first came to light in January 2013 when Ms Ryan made a formal complaint to gardai – sparking an investigation.

Mr Banks was subsequently arrested and charged after the DPP directed that he should be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

During a sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court, John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe said Ms Ryan wished to waive her right to anonymity.

Anthony Sammon SC, representing Mr Banks, said he was not in a position to offer any mitigation on behalf of his client – given his attitude.

“He does not accept the verdict of the jury,” he stated.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the age gap between Mr Banks and the victim was an aggravating factor as was his “position of trust” within her family at the time.

The judge said a victim impact statement which was submitted to the court was “very profound” and that it is clear the abuse had a significant impact on the victim.

He said the nature of the abuse was also an aggravating a factor and he noted the impact it had on Ms Ryan – saying it contributed to addiction issues throughout her life.

However, he noted that Mr Banks has a long work history and that he has no previous convictions.

In the circumstances, he imposed the maximum sentence allowed by law – two years’ imprisonment.

As a result of his conviction and sentence, Mr Bank’s details will remain on the Register of Sex Offenders for ten years.

Legal aid was granted in the event of an appeal being lodged.