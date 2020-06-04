East Limerick Red Cross launch funds appeal after coronavirus cancellations

THE East Limerick Red Cross has launched a fundraiser in a bid to complete their new ambulance station in Doon.

The voluntary group were given the land by Limerick City and County Council two years ago, and have been fundraising for the new purpose-built centre since then.

Normally, it is through covering events like the Limerick Show, the group is able to get money.

However, this year, with virtually all public events cancelled, and demand for the ambulance service on the rise, a shortfall of approximately €30,000 has opened up, said David Ryan, the group’s public relations officer. This is why a GoFundMe page has been launched online.

“Basically, all our duties this year would have been bringing a lot to it. That's what keeps them above board. But all the shows and events are cancelled as are the church gate collections. But ironically, the ambulance has never been as busy. So the funds have stopped coming, but the ambulance got busier with community support and patient transfers,” David explained, “We were on target to have it done, but due to Covid-19, things stopped.”

The Red Cross provides patient transfers to and from hospitals, event cover, and first aid training.

The new ambulance base, beside Doon’s graveyard, will provide parking for two ambulances as well as train and upskill many first aiders in the area. It will also be made available to community groups should they need an area to meet up.

To donate to the cause, check out the link here

Alternatively, telephone 085-8297550.