New Limerick principal shares message of togetherness

“We’ll meet again”, that’s the message from one rural school in the parish of Abbeyfeale. Meenkilly NS in Caherhayes currently has approximately 80 students attending, but like all schools closure has been difficult for both pupils and staff alike.

Newly appointed principal Kelley Ní Airtnéada wanted to find a new way to connect back with the pupils and the wider community of Caherhayes. “I felt I had a duty as custodian of the school to send a message to all the kids parents and to our community.”

Out of this passion and desire the idea for creating a video message for the students also coincided with creating a mural coincided giving both an online and offline presence.

“I asked one of our parents who has four of his children attending our wonderful little school to help create something meaningful for the kids and our community. So his entire family of seven got involved helping to creating the mural on our school and the video.

“Since publishing the video the feedback and positivity has been fantastic, our simple message has really resonated with people.”

Chairperson of the Board of Management and local parish priest Fr Tony Mullins noted that “Meenkilly NS, like so many of our rural schools, is essentially a hub for the community in this part of the parish of Abbeyfeale, it’s very important to the locals, not just as a building, but because of all the people associated with it, naturally the children now, but also the generations that have gone before” Reflecting on the future Fr Mullins added “we are looking forward to the day when this school will be alive with pupils, staff and parents once again”

