Fashion: 'Splash of true summer colour' - Celia Holman Lee

INSPIRED by the colours often used by the artist, Frank Bowling, Niamh O’Neill has created a fresh colour palette of candy pink, blue, mint and orange which I just adore for the summer season.

These colours inspire easy shapes and relaxed femininity. As always, luxurious fabrics are key. They include summer sequins, flowing printed silks, gingham organza and a light-weight summer tweed.

“We’ve called this collection Niamh O’Neill 2020 Part 1, as our collections don’t belong to a particular season. They are trans-seasonal pieces which should be worn any season, every year,” Niamh explained.

What is so fantastic about this collection is the flexibility of the pieces. There isn’t one fixed style - there is a multitude of designs, shapes and fabrics boasting fabulous pieces for many many occasions.