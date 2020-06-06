'Go online but support local shops' - Celia Holman Lee

IT’S amazing how inventive we have become since lockdown! Take yours truly and my brainwave to make a video about posture during the second week of lockdown.

It was something I had never done on an online platform before. Little did I know that I would receive 700,000 views across all my social media platforms! I have always believed you know more than you think you know. I would never have previously considered speaking about posture and posing online, but I did, and I'm delighted I did.

That brings me to one of the newest websites, Limerick.ie which is a virtual directory of Limerick businesses. I think it's a fantastic concept where all shops from Limerick city and beyond are online and are available to browse through. You can order products for delivery or collection from Limerick retailers, either online, over the phone or through Facebook. It's a wonderful way to support local businesses and to save livelihoods during these strange times. It's as simple as visiting www.Limerick.ie/shop, click into the business name listing and order directly from the store of your choice. I recently purchased a few pieces through the site and they were delivered within two days.

On a personal note, I hope you will all help support this great initiative and keep Limerick open for business, even if it's a different method of shopping than ones previously known to us. Make every purchase an opportunity to support a local business. Do your bit for Limerick! #ShopLimerick