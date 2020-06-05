Relatives will be allowed to visit cocooners in Phase 2

RELATIVES of those who are currently cocooning may be allowed to visit them from next Monday under Phase 2 of the Government’s roadmap to re-open the country.

It is also expected that small groups of people (up to four) will be allowed to enter homes other than their own for short periods while the 5km travel limit is set to be extended to 20km or scrapped altogether.

Some smaller businesses, public libraries and marts are also likely to be allowed to re-open from Monday once certain public-health guidelines can be met.

The number of people allowed to attend funerals may also be increased while people will be allowed to take part in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, involving team sports training in small groups, where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact.

If the 5km travel limit is extended, that will give thousands of people who are living in rural parts of Limerick the option of travelling to some of the larger towns or even to Limerick city to avail of services or to exercise.

However, ahead of the expected easing of restrictions people are being urged to comply with the current regulations.

While there was anecdotal evidence over the bank holiday weekend of people not adhering to the current restrictions – particularly relating to social gatherings and the 5km travel limit – gardai say there were no major difficulties.

At a government briefing on Tuesday, Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach appealed to the public to “keep it up for a few more days”.

She said the recent good weather, which saw temperatures in Limerick reach 25 degrees, was an “understandable opportunity” for people to get out and about, but that most appear to have complied with the social distancing guidelines.

The easing of restrictions on May 18 does not appear to have adversly affected the progress of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths has continued to fall as has the number of people who are being admitted to hospital.

In fact, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick fell significantly on Monday following the denotification of 35 cases which, it appears, were actually detected in County Clare.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday to review the overall figures and will give a recommendation to Government on whether Ireland should move to Phase 2.

The Cabinet will meet on Friday and a decision will be announced before the weekend.

Even if restrictions are eased further, social distancing will still be required and remote working will be encouraged.