Concern over plans to move Newcastle West court to Limerick city

SEVERAL solicitors have expressed strong concerns about plans to transfer cases listed before Newcastle West Court into Limerick city.

It was confirmed this Tuesday that the Courts Service of Ireland has “no plans” at present to reopen Newcastle West Courthouse before September.

While no formal assessment has been carried out, Judge Mary Larkin said she had been informed the capacity would be restricted to just eight people and that PPE and signage would have to be installed before the courthouse could reopen.

There have been no court sittings in Newcastle West since March 13 and up to this Tuesday, all cases were adjourned en-masse to dates in October and November.

At a sitting of the court, at Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said he was concerned about the proposal to move cases into the city.

“Our clients don’t want to be in the city,” he said adding there are several issues such as the long distances people would have to travel.

“It’s 55km from Newcastle West to Limerick and you will have people from Athea, Abbeyfeale and Listowel,” he said.

Solicitor Rossa McMahon, who revealed he “couldn’t get into the courtroom” as it was locked when he arrived, said he too had concerns about the proposal.

He added that the attitude of the Courts Service appears to be at odds with plans to reopen other courthouses across the country by the end of this month.

He said he and his colleagues are anxious that Newcastle West Courthouse would not be “neglected and sidelined” going forward.

“I think there are ways around it,” he added.

Despite the concerns, Judge Larkin said she is “available to hear cases” and is legally entitled to transfer cases into the city.

She insisted the current issue is “one of public safety” and that there is no threat to the future of the court in Newcastle West.

Most of the more than 120 cases which were listed before the court this Tuesday were adjourned with just a handful being dealt with.

In addition to legal practitioners who travelled from a number of towns and villages in West Limerick, a garda inspector and a sergeant from the Newcastle West district also attended to 90 minute court sitting.

A small number of people who attended Limerick Courthouse on Tuesday were only allowed to enter Courtroom 1 once their case was called.

Further sittings of Newcastle West court are set to take place in Limerick city later this month and in July.

A number of contested cases have been listed for hearing before the summer vacation.