Plans afoot to erect monument to honour Limerick ‘men and women who fought bravely to achieve freedom’

PLANS are in place to erect a monument in Kilmallock to honour the men and women who “fought so bravely to achieve our freedom from what was perceived to be the biggest empire in the world”.

The announcement was made at a special commemoration in the town to mark the 100th anniversary of the attack on the local RIC Barracks. It is proposed that the monument is erected adjacent to the new library facilities in the town.

“At present, we are having some difficulty obtaining planning permission for the monument,” said Eamonn O’Riordan addressing those gathered for the commemoration on Lord Edward Street.

Mr O’Riordan said a GoFundMe page has been set up if people would like to donate to the cost of the monument to honour “the men and women who fought so bravely to achieve our freedom from what was perceived to be the biggest empire in the world”.

Kilmallock Historical Society organised last Thursday’s event to mark the centenary of the attack on Kilmallock’s Royal Irish Constabulary Barracks. It was one of the longest battles recorded - over seven hours from midnight on May 27, 1920 until 7am on May 28.

And one hundred years to the day since she and her family were ordered to leave their home in Kilmallock ahead of the attack on the barracks next door, Betty McElholm aged 103 laid a wreath to mark the historic event.

Three men were killed during the attack - two RIC men, Sergeant Thomas Kane, 48, and Constable Joseph Morton, 47, a native of Kilmallock; and the third man was Irish Volunteer, Captain Liam Scully, 29, from Glencar, Co Kerry.

Wearing a replica uniform of the Irish Volunteers, Eamonn O’Riordan said the three men who lost their lives “paid the ultimate sacrifice during this bitter war and it is fitting that we remember them here today.”