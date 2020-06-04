Limerick TD Willie O’Dea rules himself out of mayoral tilt

AS possible candidates begin to emerge for Limerick’s new €130,000-a-year mayoralty job, Willie O’Dea has firmly ruled himself out.

But well-known faces from across Limerick are being touted for the high-profile job, including businesswoman Helen O’Donnell, former civil servant John Moran, former Fine Gael TD Tom Neville, plus councillors Emmett O’Brien and Adam Teskey.

After Junior Minister John-Paul Phelan told this newspaper he expects the first election for a directly elected mayor to take place in 2021, speculation is growing as to who may throw their hat into the ring.

Parties are set to hold conventions to decide on their candidates in the months to come, but almost anyone can contest the election, so long as they get the endorsement of 40 people on the electoral roll.

One political source, who is familiar with the groundwork being done in preparation for the landmark vote, said he feels a high-profile Independent candidate – possibly a local celebrity – will sweep to power.

“Personality is going to play a big part in it. It will need someone who connects with people really well. Someone who has a strong personality, someone who can bring people with them. I reckon it’s going to be presidential in its nature. The county will carry it, as the turnout rate we see in the county is far higher than in the city,” they explained.

Someone who arguably would be recognisable to voters in both the county and the city is the former Defence Minister Mr O’Dea.

But speaking this week, he ruled a bid out, saying: “It’s not for me”.

Mr Moran, a former secretary general at the Department of Finance, and the fulcrum of the Liveable Limerick movement is thought to be in the mix. This week, he said he has lots on, and has not yet considered it.

Also weighing things up is businesswoman Ms O’Donnell, who’d be well-known in both city and county. She is the wife of former Fine Gael minister and MEP Tom O'Donnell. The owner of the Hunt Museum cafe, she would be a popular choice given the fact she has led many initiatives across Limerick, including Tidy Towns, and the TLC annual Good Friday clean-up.

She is also known to be politically astute, having been courted by Fine Gael down through the years.

Sources close to the businesswoman said she’s not ruling it in or not. “She has respect, she is well-in with a lot of the businesses. Helen would tick a lot of boxes in my opinion,” said a colleague, “But neither Alan Dukes or John Bruton both while leading Fine Gael could persuade her to stand for the Dail.”

Pallaskenry councillor Emmett O’Brien has been mooted as a possible runner. He’s a barrister in the city and a farmer in his home parish, with his supporters suggesting this means he could straddle the city/county divide.

Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey, who topped the poll in Adare/Rathkeale with a huge personal vote, said he is “under pressure” from his supporters to run.

“I’m mindful of the mandate I received in the local election. It’s encouraging to see both Fine Gael members and non-Fine Gael members encouraging me to consider putting my name forward for the mayoral election,” he said, pointing out that he went to school in the city.

Tom Neville, who missed out on both a Dail and a Seanad election, said he has a contribution to make.

One celebrity who has ruled himself out is comedian Pat Shortt. When contacted by the Leader, he laughed: “I’ve not thought of it at all! I’m not a politics man, sure!”