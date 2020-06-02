BREAKING: Rescheduled Great Limerick Run cancelled

THE Great Limerick Run has been formally cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing uncertainly around Covid-19.

The huge event, which normally draws over 10,000 runners to three races, was postponed in March from its original date of the May Bank Holiday weekend to October 4 in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

But organiser John Cleary has confirmed this Tuesday afternoon that the event will now not take place in 2020.

“It’s virtually impossible now to have a mass-participation event with the Department of Health guidelines that are in place. It’s so different to so many other sports, from soccer to rugby, to hurling and football. Unfortunately, it’s just another in a long line of events that cannot take place,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Mr Cleary says his hope is the event will return bigger and better in the May Bank Holiday weekend of 2021, when “hopefully Covid-19 is a thing of the past."

“Obviously, we are taking it one day at a time, one month at a time. At the end of the day, this is just a run. There’s lots of bigger things at play here – people’s livelihoods, people’s lives. I’d like to think this is back to where we were next May,” he added.