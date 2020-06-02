Man arrested following theft of mail in Limerick
The suspect is being detained at Henry Street garda station
Gardai investigating the reported theft of mail in the Limerick city area have arrested a man.
The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is being detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
It’s understood the investigation, which is ongoing, was launched several weeks ago after a complaint was made to gardai.
No other details relating to the complaint or the arrest have been disclosed for operational reasons.
