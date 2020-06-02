Man arrested following theft of mail in Limerick

Gardai investigating the reported theft of mail in the Limerick city area have arrested a man.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested on Monday and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is being detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It’s understood the investigation, which is ongoing, was launched several weeks ago after a complaint was made to gardai.

No other details relating to the complaint or the arrest have been disclosed for operational reasons.