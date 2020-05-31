WATCH: Limerick brothers do the Hucklebuck for care facility residents

ROUND off your Sunday on a happy note by watching the Deegan brothers entertain residents of Ennis Road Care Facility.

Only one man could pull off a gold jacket over a hazmat suit and that's the Limerick Leader's own Fergal Deegan. Joined by brother, Eoghan, they brought good Bank Holiday vibes and lots of smiles.

Fergal said: "What a privilege and honour for myself and my brother Eoghan to bring some bank holiday cheer to the residents of Ennis Road Care Facility. It's my first time playing in PPE clothing!"

They had the residents singing and clapping along. There was a nod to the late, great Brendan Bowyer when they played the Hucklebuck.