BREAKING: Two Limerick gardai injured after patrol car was rammed
A garda patrol car was rammed after members responded to a call
TWO LIMERICK gardai are recovering this Sunday evening after their car was rammed.
Gardaí responded to a report of dangerous driving in Moyross this morning at approximately 9.30am.
A garda spokesperson said: "The offending vehicle struck a garda patrol car on the Knocklisheen Road and fled the scene. A managed pursuit ensued and the offending vehicle was recovered, abandoned, in the Garryowen area a short time later."
Two garda members reported minor injuries. Material damage was caused to the garda patrol car.
"No arrests have been made at this time, however, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this incident," said the spokesperson.
