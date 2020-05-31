BREAKING: Two Limerick gardai injured after patrol car was rammed

TWO LIMERICK gardai are recovering this Sunday evening after their car was rammed.

Gardaí responded to a report of dangerous driving in Moyross this morning at approximately 9.30am.

A garda spokesperson said: "The offending vehicle struck a garda patrol car on the Knocklisheen Road and fled the scene. A managed pursuit ensued and the offending vehicle was recovered, abandoned, in the Garryowen area a short time later."

Two garda members reported minor injuries. Material damage was caused to the garda patrol car.

"No arrests have been made at this time, however, gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to this incident," said the spokesperson.