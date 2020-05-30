Duck tale: Limerick Fire Service come to 10 ducklings' rescue
The 10 ducklings are in quacking form thanks to Limerick Fire and Rescue Service
IN the current drought one duck cleverly deduced Limerick Fire and Rescue Service in Mulgrave Street was the place to go.
After all they do have plenty of water. The mother duck led her 10 ducklings straight in to the base where they were gently swooped up by members.
Crews in the City were surprised to find all of their in a row this morning with the arrival of a mother and 10— Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) May 28, 2020
Although unexpected visitors sometimes ruffle a few feathers, crews swooped in with like gracefulness to ensure this duck dynasty continues on. #Quackers pic.twitter.com/2qj2LIOHOv
The kind-hearted fire and rescue personnel then went on a flying visit to University of Limerick. Their new feathered friends were gently released into the Shannon.
Limerick Fire and Rescue Service thanked wildlife expert Pat Lysaght for his help and advice.
A follow up to Blue Watch’s recent feathered visitors to our Mulgrave St Station!— Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) May 30, 2020
We’re happy to report they’re getting on swimmingly, taking like ducks to water in their new home near Sandy in @UL
Thanks to the helpful & knowledgeable Pat Lysaght for his advice. pic.twitter.com/Se3bYspBPi
