Gardai arrest man and woman after stabbing incident in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man and a woman following a stabbing incident at a house in the Windmill Street area of Limerick city on Friday.

At approximately 4.30pm, gardaí received reports of a man, aged in his 40s, receiving a stab injury following an altercation with two persons.

A garda spokesperson said: "The man in his 40s received an apparent stab wound and attended hospital with what is described as non life threatening injuries."

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman, aged in their 30s and 20s respectively, in relation to this investigation. They are currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.