‘Pulling Back The Clouds’ offers a ray of sunshine

This new book, Pulling Back the Clouds, by Kieran Beville is a short biography of Mike Kelly, collector and curator of the die-cast model aircraft display at Shannon Airport.

Although the book is now published and available for sale on The Limerick Writers’ Centre website it is a disappointment that the planned launch of the book at Shannon Airport has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID19 crisis. It is hoped, however, that the launch can be rescheduled for the autumn.

This is the story of Limerick-man, Michael Kelly, collector and curator of the die-cast model aircraft display in Shannon Airport’s Departure Lounge. From his native Limerick Michael networked and befriended some of the world’s most renowned model aircraft distributors and the collection contains some of the rarest and most prized aircraft models in the world. The dream, which began when he was a boy, has come to be realised by mutual collaboration with the Airport Authority and is a “must see” for all who pass through Shannon Airport.

Mike Kelly was born in the 1950s at a time when aviation was about to herald in a golden age in air travel. Shannon Airport was in its infancy when Mike was bitten by the bug for all things aeronautical. For over 45 years he has collected die-cast model aircraft, amassing over 2,300 individual models and spending an estimated €500, 000 in the process. It is the largest display of die-cast model aircraft in the world. This is the story of this remarkable man Limerick man and the times he lived through and it is written by Limerick author Kieran Beville.