A message of solidarity from Limerick's parish priests

The diocese of Limerick is a Catholic community of sixty parish communities living and working together in service of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Its geographical area comprises the greater part of County Limerick, part of County Clare and one townland in County Kerry. Eighteen of its parishes are located in the Limerick metropolitan area and environs.

The diocese under the pastoral leadership of Bishop Brendan Leahy and the management of Ms Catherine Kelly together with a body of committed lay people - both volunteers and employees - and clergy provides a variety of administrative, pastoral and other services and supports to the Christian communities which it serves and to the wider community in the city and county.

RELIGIOUS CONGREGATIONS

Present in the diocese and working in collaboration with its ministries and programmes are over twenty religious communities of men and women and several new ecclesial movements active in the global Catholic church.