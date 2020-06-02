Limerick TD wants more powers for safety authority

THE Health and Safety Authority (HSA) need to be given more powers and funding to ensure people can return to work safely.

That’s according to Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, speaking with thousands of people potentially returning to offices, shop floors and other workplaces in the weeks to come as Covid-19 restrictions are loosened.

After raising the issue with Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys, he said: “The HSA have been given a huge task to monitor and enforce compliance with the public health advice, for employees returning to their place of work. It’s essential this agency is provided with extra funding, as this is an enormous task on top of their usual workload.”

In 2019, figures show the HSA had 104 full-time equivalent staff, something Mr Quinlivan says needs to be increased.

He also warned the HSA cannot be “toothless” when it comes to clamping down on safety breaches.

Meanwhile, Mike McNamara, president of the Limerick Council of Trade Unions​ said has said workers are facing a “balancing act” between a need to return to work and their personal safety.

“My advice to workers is this, if you are not a member of a trade union, you should seriously consider joining one now as the phased return to the workplace begins”, he concluded.

He welcomed the return to work protocol which provides guidance and prioritises the health and safety of workers.