Plans for CCTV cameras at historic Limerick cemetery confirmed

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking observations and submissions from members of the public on proposals to install CCTV cameras at one of the oldest and largest graveyards in Limerick.

The Local Authority has confirmed its intention to install up to seven hi-tech cameras at various locations within Mount St Lawrence Cemetery at Mulgrave Street in the city.

If the plan is approved and implemented, the installation of the cameras will provide additional security and public safety to those visiting and working within the cemeteries.

A formal report and recommendation, including details of any submissions and observations, will be circulated to councillors before a final decision is made.

According to maps which have been published by the council cemeteries section, it is proposed to install cameras in the old part of the cemetery as well as in the extention.

The main entrances will be covered by the cameras as well as the primary walkways and paths which pass through the graveyard.

Mount St Lawrence (old) Cemetery, which was first opened to the public in 1849, covers an area of 16 acres and, to date, in excess of 70,000 individuals have been interred there.

The first extension to the cemetery was developed in 1960 and it has in excess of an additional 5,500 persons buried therein.

In 2016, a second extension to the cemetery was developed by the council providing an additional 675 burial plots.

Those who wish to participate in the public consultation process are being asked to answer a number of questions such as would the installation of cameras make them feel safer?.

To date, a small number of submissions have been received and the deadline for receipt of observations and or comments is 5pm on Friday, June 12.

The timescale for the installation of the CCTV cameras has not been outlined as part of the public consultation process. It has also not been disclosed if there will be ‘live’ monitoring of the camera feed.For more information log onto mypoint.limerick.ie.