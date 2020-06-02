Land in Glin and Foynes to go under the virtual hammer

IAM Sold Property Auctions, who run the Munster, Connacht, Leinster and Northern Ireland Property Auctions, continue to have success via their online auction platform, despite the current restrictions.

The company is still taking entries for their online auctions, which continue to run frequently throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland. Company director Patrick Convey said “as a company we are in a unique position to be able to handle some of the current challenges facing the industry”.

“Our online platform allows buyers to bid for the comfort of their own home, as well as allowing contracts to be exchanged online making the transaction as easy as possible.”

Mr Convey went on to say “we continue to deliver impressive results for our clients and remain confident that the auction route will continue to be a popular option in this changing environment.”

The next online auction date is June 11 and features land and a cottage in County Limerick.

Flean More, Glin

Offered at bids over €65,000 in partnership with DNG Declan Woulfe. 30.64 acres of forestry and agricultural land with road frontage.

Dromaher, Pallaskenry

Offered at bids over €115,000 in partnership with Rowan Fitzgerald Auctioneers. This well laid out two bed cottage is ideally located just a minute’s drive from the village of Pallaskenry and is built on a two acre site.

Development lands, Foynes

Offered at bids above €110,000 in partnership with West Property Group. Prime development opportunity situated in this most popular location on the outskirts of Foynes. The property comprises two development sites, the first comprising 6 acres with full planning permission for a 28 bedroom hotel. The second site comprises 12 acres with an expired full planning permission for 38 dwellings.

There are an additional 5 acres that provides provision for an access road with the entire holding extending to 22.7 acres. Both sites offer extensive views over the Shannon estuary and the sites can be purchased in 1 or 2 lots.

The lands offer extensive potential with numerous alternative uses, the lands may be suitable for once off housing or multiple housing units subject to the necessary planning consent.

The Munster Property Auction can be contacted on 021 234 9696 or for a full list of properties please visit their website www.munsterpropertyauction.ie