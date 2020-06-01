Limerick councillor urges opening and distancing at mosques

FIANNA Fail councillor Abul Kalam Azad Talukder has urged the re-opening of mosques and other places of worship in Limerick.

After churches re-opened, Cllr Talukder, who is Limerick’s first Muslim local authority member, wants to see other religious buildings do likewise.

”For everything that is open, your health must be priority,” he said.

In these troubling times, the City West councillor says attending a religious place is often quite a soothing experience, saying: “It could bring a lot of comfort to people.”

”Muslim people would not normally go to public gatherings, they might go privately to take advice from the Imam​. If they can open, there’s an opportunity for a limited number of people to go there,” he added, “But public health is number one, both in the limited ways they can open.​ Sometimes they cannot share their problems with other people and feel they get more relief when they talk to their Imam or father” His comments came after the Bishop of Limerick Dr Brendan Leahy appealed to those going to church to ensure public health guidelines are kept to.

While Masses and other religious ceremonies remain closed to the public, churches have been open for private prayer and reflection since the Covid-19 restrictions were eased last week.

“If anything, recent weeks have reaffirmed just how important the church is in so many people’s lives as it has been closed to them. While we won’t be able to gather for Mass for some time, having our churches open again is a really good thing as some people really missed their personal visits for a moment of prayer in the stillness of the church. Churches have been getting ready mindful of the guidelines,” said the Bishop.

He added: “It is important to stress that people will still to observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines at churches. Use the sanitiser as you enter, keep two metres from anyone who is not from your family, and, if you see fit, wear a mask.”