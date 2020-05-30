Limerick firm donates fabrics for face masks to charities

CHARITABLE organisations throughout the country, last week received free stock rolls of health care fabrics, from Patrickswell based company Curtains Direct, to help make facemasks and other items for frontline workers.

Breda Leahy, director, said they were over whelmed by the response when they went Today FM offering the fabric to help frontline workers with the help of Fastway Couriers

“We had stock rolls of healthcare fabrics, we decided the best route was to donate these to charitable organisations. By donating to organisations nationwide we felt that these organisations would be in a position to manufacture at a bigger capacity and reach a wider net of people,” said Ms Leahy.

She praised Fastway Couriers for delivering the items free to all corners of the country, ensuring the success of the operation.