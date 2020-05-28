‘Lift restrictions’ says Limerick councillor

IN LIGHT of Dr Tony Holohan’s admission at the Special Dail Covid-19 Committee last week that we have “effectively extinguished it (the virus) from the community in general, right across the country” the question arises for the continued legal justification for the government’s restrictions, says Cllr Emmett O’Brien.

“If the clear advice of the chief medical officer is that Covid is ‘effectively extinguished’ then not only must the minister listen but act upon this advice and it also calls into question whether there is a continued, immediate and manifest risk to human life and public health at all.

“The state, through the cooperation of us citizens, has successfully limited and minimised the spread of Covid-19. The minister has power to ‘exempt’ much more classes of workers. In other words with infection numbers falling restrictions must be lifted faster,” said Cllr O’Brien.

The Pallaskenry man continued: “If the government is going to continue to take away people’s basic freedoms permitted under the constitution it ought to have a good and sound legal reason.”

Cllr O’Brien asks “i​s this now less about public health than failing to have the political courage to limit authority and let go?”