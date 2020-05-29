Newport Mart goes online

THE challenging times we are in currently necessitate that all businesses look at alternative trading options, said James Lee, of Newport Mart.

When closed initially in mid-March, Newport Mart facilitated sellers and buyers through a matchmaking service and while this moved a number of animals it was not a solution.

“A number of tender sales took place on a weekly basis for the following month. Prices were reasonably good and a large amount of cattle were traded. Both sellers and buyers were happy with this service but it would not be a viable option over a prolonged period. It proved to be a cumbersome and time consuming way of trading.

A number of marts around the country were beginning online sales in the past number of weeks and this option was explored with Livestock Live. We found the system and app was very user friendly and operated in a clear and secure manner on both seller and vendor side,” said Mr Lee. The system was installed and the first online sale was conducted on Thursday, May 21 in Newport.

“While some are sceptical of change and new developments, it must be said that everyone has embraced this new way of doing business. Sellers and buyers were very happy with the program and found it very user friendly. A good turnout of quality stock met with a strong trade and a complete clearance,” said Mr Lee.

Sample prices: Bullocks, Limousin, 350kg, €910; Charolais, 400kg, €950; Angus, 455kg, €970; Hereford, 415kg,€830; Friesian, 715kg, €890. Heifers, Hereford, 475kg, €1,010; Angus, 495kg, €1,000; two Limousin, 415kg, €970; four Charolais, 357kg, €860.

Anyone interested in selling please ring 061 378121. Weekly sale every Thursday at noon. Intake 8.30am to 11am. Viewing 11am to 12pm.