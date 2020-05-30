Happy birthday from Drombanna to the Philippines

THE father of a Limerick man is wearing a Tipperary jersey while singing happy birthday to his grandson who is in the Phillippines.

To confuse matters even further, the child’s father is stuck in China. Truly, we are living in strange times due to the million and one fall-outs from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony and Bridget O’Callaghan, from Ballyneety, accompanied by the Drombanna Singers, wished their grandson Aiden a happy second birthday.

The child is in Singapore with his mum Gee, while his dad John is stuck in China.

Tony and Bridget are members of the Drombanna Singers who performed a concert in Drombanna Day Care Centre to keep spirits up.

Tony, pictured in the Tipp jersey, sincerely thanked everyone in attendance – and socially distancing – for taking part in the celebration.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it. It is my grandson’s second birthday today,” said Tony. At the mention of her grandson, Bridget, who is holding a photo of Aiden, broke into the loveliest smile.

“He is in the Philippines with his mum and his father is in China. It is nice that we have this link-up and nice that he will have this connection with community. Thank you so much for coming and being a part of this today. You have made it really special for all of us,” said Tony.

With that they sang happy birthday to Aiden. Once time difference allowed, the video was played for him by his mum in the Philippines.

At the end of the song, somebody cheekily said: “Up Limerick!”

Tony’s choice of attire didn’t go unnoticed by his son John in China either.

“My parents are legends, except for the Tipp jersey,” joked John, who has worked as an English teacher in China for the past nine years.

He flew from the Philippines to Chengdu on March 5. Due to travel restrictions John hasn’t been able to see his wife or son since then. And now he has missed seeing Aiden turn two. But the video from Drombanna was the perfect reminder that while they may all be very apart they are still one close-knit family.

The Drombanna Singers are a community singing group who used to meet in person weekly. Now, due to Covid-19 restrictions, they meet virtually and sing via Zoom.

Earlier this month, in celebration of Mary, Queen of the May, the group, together with parish priest Fr Tom Mangan, Geraldine Hayes, manager of Drombanna Day Care Centre, they performed on the grounds of the centre to support our frontline workers and the elderly who were cocooning in Donoughmore, Knockea and Roxborough parish.

In separation, they continue to enjoy music and friendship in these difficult times. As well as bringing joy to far flung places all around the world.