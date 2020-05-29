Limerick’s Patrick O’Donovan ‘gobsmacked’ at SF president comments

LIMERICK TD Patrick O’Donovan says he is “gobsmacked” at comments made by Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald around the Troubles.

In a major interview with the Sunday Independent newspaper at the weekend, the leader of the current most popular party in Ireland, described the IRA’s campaign in Northern Ireland as “justified” and said there was “every chance” she’d have taken up arms.

Speaking in the wake of the interview, Mr O’Donovan described the remarks as a “smack in the face to the children of parents that were murdered and the parents of children that were murdered.”

“I was gobsmacked by it. Maybe in some ways, I thought this was going to a new generation of Sinn Fein leader who was not going to try and justify the atrocities that were committed. But here, emblazoned all over the front page of a major Sunday newspaper, we have these comments,” Mr O’Donovan, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance said.

“I thought of Adare - Jerry McCabe and Ben O'Sullivan and Seamus Quaid from Feohanagh, a guard working down in Wexford, who was murdered as well,” he added.

Mr O’Donovan, who was returned to the Dail for a third straight occasion in February’s ​election, said there was nothing “justified” about the IRA’s campaign of “terror”.

”It had the support of nobody this side of the border in terms of mandate. No mandate from the people of Ireland. To come out and say it was justified I thought was just unbelievable.”

And he said it is comments like these which made him and his Fine Gael colleagues find it difficult to enter into government talks with Sinn Fein.

“If anyone was looking for a reason as to why Patrick O'Donovan as an individual would be opposed to any form of coalition support which would put them into government, well there it was, emblazoned all over the Sunday Independent,” he concluded.

Ms McDonald's interview was the first time the Sunday Independent – edited by former Leader man Alan English – had questioned a Sinn Fein leader.