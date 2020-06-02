One extra car in Limerick Garda fleet

JUST one additional garda vehicle has been allocated to the Limerick division since the beginning of the year, new figures show.

According to the latest Garda Fleet Management Report, there were 89 official garda vehicles – across all categories – based in Limerick at the end of April.

This compares to 88 garda vehicles at the end of December 2019 and a total of 85 at the end of March.

It’s understood the figures do not include the additional cars and vans which were leased in March as part of the garda response to the Covid-19 crisis.

A breakdown of the vehicles allocated to the Limerick division at the end of April, shows there were 34 marked patrol cars, 28 unmarked cars, 18 vans, three motorbikes, one 4x4.

There were two vehicles classified as ‘other’ which are believed to be a transport vehicle and a mobile command vehicle.

The figures show that almost 60% (53) of all garda vehicles in Limerick are allocated to Henry Street garda station. However, this figures includes vehicles which are used by divisional units such as the Roads Policing Unit.

Fifteen were allocated to the Roxboro Road district, 13 to the Newcastle West district and just eight to the Bruff garda district.

According to the latest Fleet Management Report, there are no motorbikes or 4x4 vehicles allocated to the Roxboro Road, Bruff or Newcastle West garda districts.